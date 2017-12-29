- Advertisement -

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is doubtful for Tuesday’s trip to Swansea due to illness.

Kane, who has scored hat-tricks in successive games, missed training on Friday but manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes he will have recovered in time for the game at the Liberty Stadium.

“He’s cold, like me,” said Pochettino. “He’s at home, the doctor was at his house.

“Will he be fit to face Swansea? We’ll see. I don’t know if he’ll be available or not. We’ll see how he reacts.”

Kane broke Alan Shearer’s record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year against Southampton on Boxing Day, taking his tally for 2017 to 39.

Shearer believes Kane could be a one-club man and Pochettino compared him to Roma legend Francesco Totti.

“Alan knows better than me because he knows the English mentality,” said Pochettino. “Maybe Harry can be this kind of player, like Totti was for Roma.

“We would be more than happy – us, the fans, everyone – because Harry is a fantastic player with a great mentality.”