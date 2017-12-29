- Advertisement -

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes says his side will go into their Premier League clash against Chelsea with the hope of getting a favourable result at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Stoke who are 13th on 20 points in the league table have won just one of their last five league games (three losses, one draw).

The game will see Super Eagles forward Victor Moses welcome his former club Stoke whom he had a loan spell with in the 2014/2015 season.

Hughes who was a former Chelsea player during his playing career, however admits it will be a tough game for his side.

“Chelsea are a good side. They have continued to play well and are picking points up on a regular basis,” Hughes said in Friday’s press conference.

“They are very good at home. We know it will be difficult but we will go there looking to get something out of the game.”

The former Manchester United striker went on to give the latest on the injury front in his team.

“We are missing a few,” he said. “We have a longer term injuries with Bruno Martins Indi who is two or three weeks away. Ryan Shawcross is out for two, three weeks. Erik Pieters may have a chance. Kurt Zouma is ineligible. Glen Johnson is unavailable.

“We are ticking along in terms of points at the moment. We feel we will be OK in the New Year when everyone is back fit and available.

“We are well aware of who is available but nothing is definite in terms of any signings at the moment. We know we could do with some additions to strengthen the team.”