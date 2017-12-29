- Advertisement -

Eden Hazard’s father claims the forward has rejected a contract extension at Chelsea but says there has been no contact with Real Madrid.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Bernabeu for some time and has professed his admiration in the past for Zinedine Zidane, saying last month that it would be a “dream” to play under the Real Madrid boss.

Reports earlier this month suggested that the 26-year-old was stalling on signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge and Thierry Hazard claims his son has rejected the chance to extend his contract, which runs until 2020, as speculation persists over a potential transfer to the European champions.

“What I can reveal about Eden is that he refused a contract extension,” Thierry Hazard told Le Soir.

“This was so that, if necessary, he could follow the interest of Real, whom he could see himself playing for.

“But, as of right now, there is no contact from Real Madrid. Eden is only one of the parties involved in his future.”