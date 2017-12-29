- Advertisement -

Marouane Fellaini has told Belgian publication Humo he believes he has been unfairly labelled as a dirty player and does not get fair treatment in disciplinary matters.

Manchester United midfielder Fellaini has been booked just once in nine Premier League appearances this season, and has been shown a yellow card 55 times in his 239 matches for Everton and United.

He has been sent off three times in that period, including a dismissal for a headbutt on Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero last season.

Fellaini acknowledged that he sometimes had to use his height and strength to win physical battles, but denied overstepping the mark.

“They have labelled me an aggressive player, killer,” the Belgium international said.

“Listen, I’m passionate. It’s the team that has the most grit that wins so sometimes I’ve had the role of the bad guy.

“But what should I do when they pull my hair? You might think that’s a joke, but it really hurts.

“In reality, do you know how many yellow cards I got last season? Four in 45 games. I’ve never destroyed anyone’s career.

“Last season, I was suspended for a headbutt on Aguero after the derby with City. It was him who jumped at me and then collapsed. But no, it’s me who got the red card.”

Fellaini has been sidelined by a knee injury since late last month, with United uncertain about the cause of the problem.