Chelsea have obtained a High Court injunction after three separate trespass incidents at Stamford Bridge since September.

The injunction prevents unauthorised access to their ground as well as the training base at Cobham.

It was sought against six named individuals and also protects the club against unnamed individuals who might seek to trespass in the future.

The Premier League club confirmed the trespass incidents took place on September 29, October 19 and November 9.

Three of the named individuals have provided undertakings to the High Court of Justice not to attempt to access Stamford Bridge or the Cobham training ground.

A club statement read: “Chelsea Football Club treats security and safety issues with the utmost importance and will continue to enforce the robust security measures in place for the protection of all of our visitors.”

Chelsea join Manchester City and Manchester United in getting injunctions after urban climbers scaled on to their stadium rooves and posted videos on social media.