Sevilla have reached an agreement with Vincenzo Montella to become their new coach on a contract until June 2019.

Montella will succeed Eduardo Berizzo, who was dismissed after just six months in charge at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium last week after the team’s poor run of form.

Montella had been out of work since parting ways with AC Milan one month ago.

In a statement on their official website, Sevilla said that Montella will attempt to end his contract of employment with Milan on Friday before taking training with Sevilla on Saturday.

Working in La Liga will be the 43-year-old’s first experience away from Serie A, where he has also managed Catania, Fiorentina and Sampdoria.

The former Italy international began his coaching career with Roma’s youth side in 2009.

Sevilla are without a win in their last four games in all competitions, including a 3-1 loss at Real Sociedad in their final game of 2017 that left the Andalusian club fifth in La Liga.

Sevilla have won 13, drawn five and lost seven of their 25 games in all competitions.

Berizzo’s sacking was considered harsh by the Spanish press, with the Argentine having only just returned to the sidelines after surgery following his prostate cancer diagnosis in November.

Sevilla suffered a 5-0 defeat at Real Madrid on Dec. 9. With Berizzo back on the bench, they drew 0-0 at home with Levante before losing at Real Sociedad.

They have a Champions League round-of-16 tie against Manchester United in February.

Sevilla begin 2018 with a Copa del Rey round-of-16 trip to Cadiz on Jan. 3 before they host Real Betis in the city derby in La Liga three days later.