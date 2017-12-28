- Advertisement -

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is happy to shatter scoring records, but believes that winning silverware with the London club would represent a more significant achievement than any personal landmark.

The England international scored a hat-trick in Tuesday’s 5-2 win over Southampton to eclipse Alan Shearer’s 22-year-old record of 36 English Premier League goals in a calendar year.

It took his tally to 39 for 2017.

Kane also became Europe’s most lethal marksman of the year as he took his total in all competitions in the calendar year for club and country to 56.

It was a feat which lifted him ahead of Lionel Messi, who hit 54 for FC Barcelona and Argentina in the past 12 months.

Asked if team honours meant more than personal glory, Kane said: “Yeah, for sure, 100 per cent. I’ve always said team trophies are what I want to achieve.”

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League, 21 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

They face Italian side Juventus in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League in February and host Wimbledon in the English FA Cup third round next month.

“We’ve got a good chance to win the FA Cup.

“In the Champions League, we’ve shown we can beat the best and we’ve got to see how far we can go in that.

“Obviously, in the Premier League, we’re in a fight for the top four and we’ve got to see how high we can get.

“There’s a lot to play for and for me it’s about winning trophies.”

Tottenham face bottom side Swansea City in the league on Jan. 2.