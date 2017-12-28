- Advertisement -

Doctors of Premier League club Everton have said Henry Onyekuru will not need surgery on his injured knee and he will only be sidelined for about six weeks and not the six months widely speculated.

Onyekuru claimed Everton doctors examined the MRI scans of the injury and have allowed him to return to Belgium because he will only need treatment and not surgery.

The Everton loanee also said that with the right treatment he will be back playing again after six weeks as against the six months many suggested.

Onyekuru hurt his knee at the weekend during a league game with Anderlecht at former club KAS Eupen.

Initial media reports suggested his season was effectively over and that could also mean his hopes of playing at the World Cup in Russia.