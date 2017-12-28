- Advertisement -

Home-based Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, is facing a difficult task in naming his final squad for the 2018 African Nations Championship in Morocco due to the impressive performance of the players in training since they set up camp in Abuja last week.

31 players are currently in the team’s camp in Abuja and only 23 will make the final cut for CHAN 2018.

A source said that all the players are determined to make it to the competition and are working hard to convince the technical crew with their performance, that they deserve to be on the plane to Morocco.‎

“The intensity of the training since we arrived in Abuja has been high and all the players have done their best to convince the coaches that they deserve a place in the team to Morocco,” the source said.

“The coaches, I can tell you, have been impressed with dedication of all the players in training. But only 23 players will be selected at the end of the day and they have already admitted the task of pruning down the squad will be a tough one.

“Right now, I can tell you that nobody is guaranteed of a place in the squad even though one could say that there are players who have been regulars, but the younger and new ones are eager to force their way into the team.

“We still have few more days to train before we travel to Morocco, and I believe the coaches will use that to make up their mind on the players that they want in the final squad.

The deadline for the submission of the final list by each of the 16 participating countries in CHAN 2018 by the Confederation of African Football is January 3rd.

The team is expected to leave for Rabat, Morocco the same day to start their final preparation for the competition.

Nigeria will play in Group C along with Rwanda, Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

The competition will run from January 13 to February 4.