The Scottish Professional Football League has no plans to introduce goal-line technology, saying that the cost is prohibitive.

Officials failed to spot a goal for Hibs striker Oli Shaw in Wednesday’s Edinburgh derby.

And manager Neil Lennon said the incident “makes a mockery of the game”.

“Goal-line technology remains unaffordable,” said a league spokeman. “It would cost millions to install at all Scottish Premiership grounds.”

Television replays showed the ball was several inches over the line after Shaw’s close range effort struck the underside of the crossbar at Tynecastle.

The match ended 0-0, with Lennon telling BBC Scotland: “We should have come away from here with three points – it’s clearly a goal.”

The SPFL spokesman added: “Goal-line technology has been a proven aid to referee decision-making where it has been installed around the world and is a very good example of technology enhancing the game.

“In common with most other leagues outside the most wealthy in Europe however, goal line technology remains unaffordable for the SPFL.”

The English Premier League uses a goal-line technology system, while the top leagues in Italy, France and Germany use similar review methods to help match officials.