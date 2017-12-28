- Advertisement -

One of Nigeria’s Group D foes at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Croatia, will play a friendly match against five-time world champions Brazil ahead of the finals.

According to a report in Croatia online outlet, Novilist.hr, a date and venue are yet to be fixed for the game lined up to prepare the team for the World Cup in Russia.

The Croatians are in the same World Cup group with Brazil’s South American rivals, Argentina, Nigeria and Iceland.

The glamour friendly could be played at the end of May or at the beginning of June, 2018.

The organisers are also looking at the possibility of having the game in England with Chelsea’s home ground Stamford Bridge and Liverpool’s Anfield in the running to host the match.

The Croats will also play two tune-up games in March against Peru and Mexico.

They are also keen on squaring up against an African team that play similar style with Nigeria who they will face in their group game in Russia.

The World Cup game against the Super Eagles is billed for the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad on June 16.