Pep Guardiola’s ability to improve players will go down as the Spanish manager’s “legacy” says Shaun Goater.

Manchester City have spent £426.1m since appointing Guardiola but Goater believes the City boss has improved a number of his signings and players who he inherited on his arrival to the Premier League in 2016.

Guardiola, formerly the manager at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, has led Manchester City to a 15 point lead at the top of the Premier League after the Citizens claimed an 18th straight victory with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Wednesday.

“This is almost his legacy when he goes to clubs – he improves players,” Goater told Premier League Daily.

“Putting aside what he spends for players, at Bayern all you hear about is players saying how much that he (Guardiola) improved them.

“I am sure that will be the same with all the Manchester City players.

“This is a huge part of how he manages it and (with the) coaches he improves players – Manchester City play a beautiful game.

“I think even for the neutral they look at Manchester City and think this is wonderful stuff that they are seeing.”

Sky Sports’ Jamie Carragher has described Guardiola as the ‘star’ in Manchester City’s success and is a key reason behind Raheem Sterling’s improvement at the Etihad this season – which has seen the England international score 13 Premier League goals so far.

When asked whether he agreed with Carragher’s view, the former Manchester City striker said: “I think 50 per cent of that statement is right.

“The other 50% is Raheem has to be open to listening to the advice and knowledge – because you could have a player that isn’t interested and thinks I am good and doesn’t want to take it in.

“Sterling being open to taking in the advice and knowledge has improved him but he has had to go and execute this information (on the pitch).

“He doesn’t just show up in a game and thinks it happens – he has to implement it.

“He has improved and a lot of it is down to Pep Guardiola but a lot of credit is also down to him (Sterling), saying I want to improve, I am taking his knowledge on and then he implements it and we are seeing the outcome of it.”