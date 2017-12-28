- Advertisement -

Former Super Eagles utility player Garba Lawal said he’s glad that Nigerian international Musa Mohammed is back to his best at Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian top flight.

He said the former İstanbul Başakşehir of Turkey right back has proved to be a quality player since from his Golden Eaglets days and that lack of playing time in Turkey was the sole reason for his omission in recent matches for the senior national team.

“He is a very good player, and I do follow his career very well. I am happy that he is now doing very well in Lokomotiv Plovdiv which is a big club in a difficult league.” Lawal said.

He went on to advice the player to keep enjoying his game that’s it’s just a matter of time before he finds himself back in Eagles squad.

“The advantage he has is that he’s still a very young player who has a long way to go, let him keep impressing and he’ll be back before you know it, quality players like him never gets forgotten,” The former Esperance of Tunisia player concluded.