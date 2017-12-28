- Advertisement -

Coach Salisu Yusuf will name his final 23-man squad for CHAN 2018 after he would have dropped eight players from the training camp in Abuja just before the team depart for Morocco early in the New Year.

“The coach will name his squad a day to the team’s departure to Morocco,” a top official said.

January 3 is deadline set by CAF for submission of final squad by all the teams who have qualified for bi-ennial tournament.

Battle for squad places has been fierce with a number of the new call-ups looking good to make the final cut ahead of more experienced rivals.

Already, midfielder Afeez Aremu and defender Chima Akas have quit the team after they bagged professional deals in Europe as the CHAN is only reserved for players who feature in their domestic championships.

Injury has ruled out the likes of Olamilekan Adeleye, Nasiru Sani and Destiny Ashadi.

The home-based Super Eagles will in the meantime play a second test game tomorrow in Abuja as the coach continues to put together a squad to make Nigeria proud in Morocco.

They won their first warm-up game 1-0 against non-league side Water FC of Abuja last week.

The team are due to fly out of the country via Lagos on January 3 and will train in Rabat before they move to Tangier, where they are billed to open their group game against Rwanda on January 15.