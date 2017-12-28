- Advertisement -

Raheem Sterling says Manchester City remain firmly focused on picking up points as opposed to extending their record-breaking Premier League winning streak.

Sterling’s 31st minute-strike gave Pep Guardiola’s side a 1-0 victory at Newcastle on Wednesday night, extending City’s run of consecutive league wins to 18.

City visit 16th-placed Crystal Palace on Sunday and are now 15 points clear of nearest rivals Manchester United.

“I don’t think anyone is really thinking about records,” Sterling told Manchester City’s website. “They’re nice to have on your CV but we have to keep winning and getting three points.

“Records only stand for a certain amount of time. Three points add to the table.”

England international Sterling is now third in the Premier League goalscoring charts, behind Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, and has already eclipsed his 10-goal haul across all competitions last season.

“Most definitely, in terms of goals,” Sterling added, when asked if he was performing at his all-time highest level.

“I’ve probably had a better season dribbling but this is the most efficient I’ve been… there’s no point dribbling if you’re not helping the team.

“Scoring is something I’ve always wanted to do and something I’m trying to improve on… I’m happy to have been able to bring that and hopefully, it will carry on.”