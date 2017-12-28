- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have said they expect the country’s President Muhammadu Buhari to attend a Super Eagles World Cup warm-up match on May 27 in Abuja.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick announced this on a Cool FM Abuja programme SportsMax today.

“We hope President Buhari will bid the Super Eagles farewell during a friendly planned for May 27 in Abuja,” Pinnick disclosed.

The Eagles are expected to launch their World Cup kits during this match.

However, the NFF are yet to announce the opponents the Eagles will face in this farewell game.

Nigeria will begin their World Cup campaign on June 16 against Croatia in Kaliningrad.

They are also drawn to battle Argentina and Iceland.