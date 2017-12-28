- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced a timetable for the build-up of the Super Eagles ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The timetable will see the Eagles play five warm-up matches before they open their Russia 2018 campaign on June 16 against Croatia.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick has informed that the team will play two friendlies in March.

It is believed that the first game in March will be against another World Cup-bound team Poland on March 23.

The Eagles will then play another friendly against another team who will feature at the World Cup four days later.

The three-time African champions are then scheduled to play another warm-up game on May 27 at the Abuja National Stadium with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari expected to be special guest.

The Eagles, according to Pinnick, will then play two other friendlies on June 2 and June 6.

Three Lions of England will most likely be one of the teams Nigeria will face in June.

He said the June 2 game will be against another team who will be at the World Cup, while the final friendly on June 6 will be against a good team, who will not be in Russia.

The Eagles will open their Russia 2018 campaign on June 16 against Croatia.

Eagles World Cup Build-up Programme

March 23 Friendly vs Poland

March 27 Friendly vs another World Cup-bound team

May 27 Friendly in Abuja

June 2 Friendly vs another World Cup-bound team

June 6 Final warm-up match