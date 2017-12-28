- Advertisement -

Chisom Chikatara believes Nigeria can win a first African Nations Championship title in Morocco next year.‎

The West Africans despite their pedigree as one of the most powerful footballing countries in the continent are yet to win the CHAN, a competition specially designed for African players plying their trade in their countries’ domestic leagues.

After missing the first two editions of the competition, the Home Eagles came third in their first appearance in 2014, losingt to perenial rivals Ghana in the semi-finals.

Nigeria however failed to make it beyond the group stage at the last edition in Rwanda where Chikatara who now plays for Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca, came into limelight after scoring four goals in three games for the team.

Though not eligible to play for the team again, Chikatara has backed the current team to go all the way in Morocco.

“I believe we have a team that is strong enough to win the competition this time around,” the former Abia Warriors forward said.‎

“It’s a shame that a country like Nigeria with our antecedent and pedigree has not won the competition and this is the time to prove we are the best in the continent.

“I have a lot of friends in the team and we talk frequently. They told me how determined they are to win the trophy this time around which I believe is a possibility.

“The only thing they have to adapt to is the weather because it is really cold here in Morocco now and it will be colder in January.

”The fact that they are in Abuja which is also cold now and arriving here early in January should help them adapt to the weather. ”

The Home Eagles are drawn in Group C along with Rwanda, Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

The competition will run from January 13 to February 4.