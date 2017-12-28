- Advertisement -
Nigeria U23 forward Imoh Ezekiel has been linked with a return to Belgian club Standard Liege after he canceled his contract with Turkish club Konyaspor over non-payment of salaries.
The 24-year-old forward moved to Turkey in July, but he has now been forced to quit because they could no longer pay him.
The Lagos-born Ezekiel started out in Europe with Standard between 2012 and 2014.
He scored a total of 38 times in 104 matches for Standard Liege.
He then moved to Qatari club Al Arabi in 2015 on a big-money transfer only to return to the Belgian club the following year on a loan.
He was also on a short-term loan at Anderlecht, which was not successful.
