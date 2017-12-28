- Advertisement -

Despite Nigeria’s fitness coach Okechukwu Akas saying the Super Eagles squad set to take part in the 2018 African Nations Championship are a little rusty, assistant coach Salisu Yusuf says they will be ready for the tournament.

CHAN 2018 will take place in Morocco from 12 January to 04 February and will see Nigeria get their campaign underway against Rwanda on January 15.

The Super Eagles squad assembled for training on 27 December 2018 and Akas insists the players are not fully fit and are unprepared for the competition.

“They are a little bit rusty, but in the coming days we can do a lot,” Akas said.

Yusuf, however, has assured the Nigerian public that the team will be ready for the CHAN tournament.

“We have done the needful; we train as expected of every hard working team to blend for good results,” said Yusuf.

“The team is up and going, and I am confident that they are in form and on top of their game to play matches satisfactorily in CHAN.

“If good results are achieved through preparations and hard work, then know that we will have no opposition in CHAN.”