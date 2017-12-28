- Advertisement -

English Championship club, Birmingham City, are on the trail of Nigeria defender Shehu Abdullahi.

The versatile Adullahi who can also play in midfield has been a key player for Cypriot outfit Anorthosis Famagusta since linking up with the club from Portuguese side Uniao de Madeira in September 2016.

Abdullahi is in the final year of his contract at the club, and according to a report in the Birmingham mail, he will be available for around £500k in January.

Anorthosis are looking to cash in on Abdullahi as they risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires next summer.

The former Qadsia of Kuwait player featured regularly in Nigeria’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign and was voted man of the match in the match against Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio international Stadium, Uyo.

He was also a member of the Nigeria U-23 team that won bronze medal in the football event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.