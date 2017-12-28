- Advertisement -

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has interviewed his former teammate Neymar on The Players Tribune.

They discussed the favourites for the 2018 World Cup, previous tournaments and the team that can cause an upset in Russia, among other things.

Neymar, who is the world’s most expensive player at €222 million euros, believes the Icelandic National Team will be the dark horses next summer in Russia and the PSG superstar has been backed by Pique.

Pique asked Neymar, “who do you think will be the surprise of the World Cup?”

Neyma’s answer was emphatic, “Yeah, yeah …Iceland.”

Pique agreed with his former Barcelona teammate, when he said, “Iceland, eh? I was going to say the same thing. It’s a very rare case, as the population — it’s a country with a very low population.”

Neymar summarised the discussion with a prophetic certainty, saying, “I watched one of their games and they played well. I liked it. They’ll surprise all. Watch out.”

Nigeria and Iceland will face off at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd on June 22; Argentina and Croatia are the other countries in Group D of the 2018 World Cup.