The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday said it had to play most national teams’ games outside the Abuja National Stadium due to a lack of facilities there.

NFF Secretary-General Mohammed Sanusi told the News Agency of Nigeria that the national stadium currently lacks the necessary facilities for the teams to play conveniently.

However, he said some states had indicated their interest in hosting the national teams.

NAN reports that the women’s national teams have taken refuge at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, while the Super Eagles have been playing their matches at the Uyo Stadium.

Sanusi said, “Some of these states indicated their interest in hosting the teams and that is why we went there. The Abuja National Stadium is under renovation and so there is no facility for us to play our matches here.

“We have our technical centre here, but there are no dressing rooms. So we are making efforts to see if the dressing rooms can be provided.”

The secretary added that the football house was planning to take the matches of the teams across the country, so that Nigerians can watch their national teams play live.