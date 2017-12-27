- Advertisement -

Liverpool have agreed a club-record deal to sign Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.

The club posted a picture of the Netherlands defender on their website holding a Liverpool jersey and saying that he will join the team when the transfer window reopens on Jan. 1.

A source close to Liverpool said the fee for the deal was £75 million, which would make Van Dijk the most expensive transfer in club history and also constitute a record fee for a defender. Van Dijk will wear the No. 4 shirt upon his arrival at Anfield.

Southampton also confirmed the deal, announcing: “Southampton Football Club can confirm it has reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.

“Southampton have agreed a fee that will set a new world-record for a defender. The club wishes Virgil well in his future when the deal is completed on January 1st 2018.”

Van Dijk wrote on Instagram: “Delighted and honoured to have agreed to become a Liverpool FC player! Today is a proud day for me and my family as I join one of the biggest clubs in world football!.”

Van Dijk’s move from Southampton to Liverpool is the sixth transfer between the clubs in the last three and a half years, with other players trading St Mary’s for Anfield including Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool had held a long-standing interest in the Netherlands defender and wanted to sign him in the summer until they were forced to publicly apologise to Southampton amid tapping-up allegations.

Speculation had been rife regarding Van Dijk’s future after he was absent from the matchday squad for Southampton’s last two games.