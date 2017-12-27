- Advertisement -

Wilfred Ndidi is dissatisfied with Leicester City’s 2-1 loss to Watford in Tuesday’s English Premier League clash.

After Riyad Mahrez gave Claude Puel’s men the lead, Molla Wague restored parity for the Hornets on the stroke of half-time before an own goal from Kasper Schmeichel ensured that the Foxes left Vicarage Road empty-handed.

“Very disappointed to lose today but we will be focused on the next game,” Ndidi told club website.

“Yes we had so many chances in the first half and we could have sealed it but we will just work hard on the other game.

“We would have sealed the game as I said and it would have given the team more confidence to see the game out.

“But after the equalizing goal, it made them come out confident in the second half.”

The King Power Stadium outfit are eighth in the log with 27 points from 20 games.

And Ndidi who has featured in all Leicester City league games this season will be hoping to help them scale Liverpool’s hurdle on Saturday.