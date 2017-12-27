- Advertisement -

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon has urged his Gent teammates to put behind their 1-0 away loss to Anderlecht in Tuesday’s Belgian top league clash.

Simon was in action against Anderlecht alongside his two Nigerian teaamates Anderson Esiti and Samuel Kalu.

Kalu was however sent off in the 90th minute after receiving his second yellow card.

A 77th minute goal by Algeria midfielder Sofiane Hanni secured the win for Anderlecht who were without young Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru who suffered a knee injury against Eupen last Friday.

The defeat was Gent’s first after a run of seven straight league games without defeat (six wins and one draw).

“The disappointment is great. They got one chance which they immediately scored from, while we could not take ours,” Simon told Gent’s official website.

“I had to defend a lot, that was not planned. We also had to make some tactical adjustments. After the adjustments, things went a bit better. We must remain positive and focus mainly on our fantastic run.”

Gent are currently fourth on 32 points in the league standing.