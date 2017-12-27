- Advertisement -

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Jermain Defoe’s prolonged absence does not mean he needs to look for a replacement striker in the January transfer window.

Defoe is expected to be sidelined for up to 10 weeks after suffering a fracture to his right ankle during the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat by Chelsea earlier this month.

The 35-year-old had previously scored three goals in 15 league appearances since joining Bournemouth from relegated Sunderland in the summer but Howe says he will not panic in the transfer window.

“We’ll wait and see what we do; the January window is always tough to recruit in,” Howe said.

“The four strikers we have, I think they’re all top quality. I have no hesitation in playing any of them, so I don’t think Jermain’s injury forces my hand at all.

“We’re bitterly disappointed to lose Jermain; he’s going to be out for around 10 weeks. He’s worked incredibly hard since he’s been here behind the scenes.

“And we just hope when he’s back there’s no complications with the injury and he can pick up where he left off.”

Defoe is not the only injury concern Howe is facing. Andrew Surman missed the 3-3 draw with West Ham on Boxing Day with a shoulder issue, while Harry Arter has calf trouble.

Junior Stanislas could also now be sidelined for up to two weeks with a hamstring complaint.

The Cherries host Everton on Saturday before they travel to Brighton on Monday.