Former Super Eagles winger Tijani Babangida has advised Ahmed Musa to seek a move out of English Premier League club Leicester City in January to keep alive his hope of making the Nigeria squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Musa has struggled to cement a place in the Leicester City’s starting line-up since his switch from CSKA Moscow last season.

Musa is yet to feature for the Foxes in the league this season and has made four appearances for the club’s U-23s team.

Babangida opined that the former VVV Venlo star must leave the former Premier League champions during the winter transfer window or risk being axed from the World Cup squad.

”The best thing is for him to leave Leicester City in January either on loan or permanently,” Babangida said.

“In a World Cup year, you want to be playing regularly to have a chance of getting selected by your national team coach. It will be difficult for him to make the team to Russia if the situation remains like this for him till the end of the season.

“His representative must help him make the right decision at this crucial time of his career. He is a talented player and he should be thinking of how to revive his career now.

“The move to Leicester City has not worked out for him but it is not the end of the world. He can still get things right if he takes the right step now.”