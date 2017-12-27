- Advertisement -

Maya Yoshida admits Southampton have got worse under Mauricio Pellegrino and has questioned the team’s attitude.

Southampton were thrashed 5-2 by Tottenham at Wembley on Tuesday, a result which leaves the Saints 14th in the Premier League and just two points above the relegation zone.

The club finished eighth last season under Claude Puel, 12 points clear of the bottom three.

Yoshida insisted the squad were behind Pellegrino despite their winless run extending to seven games.

He said: “Yes, we can’t pass on responsibility to anyone else – to the manager, team-mates, the club. That’s easy.

“Everyone has to take responsibility. Claude Puel was fired last season because the club wasn’t satisfied. But the situation is even worse now.

“So just sacking the manager is clearly not always the best choice. But it is not my decision, it is a club decision.”

Yoshida believes Tottenham, and Harry Kane in particular, had it far too easy at Wembley.

The Spurs striker scored a hat-trick and broke the record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year.

“Does the attitude need to improve? I would say yes,” Yoshida said. “I think it is a really difficult situation for Southampton, we cannot play like this. The game became too open. We need to get organised.”

On Kane’s treble, Yoshida added: “I think for him it was very easy.”

Southampton have little time to put things right before they travel to Manchester United on Saturday. They then face fellow strugglers Crystal Palace at St Mary’s next Tuesday.