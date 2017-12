- Advertisement -

Vitaly Mutko has stepped down from his role as chief organiser for next summer’s World Cup in Russia, two days after temporarily leaving his post as Russian Football Union (RFU) president.

Russia’s deputy prime minister was banned from the Olympics for life having been accused of running a huge “state-directed” doping programme.

Mutko stood down from his RFU position on Monday while he contests the ban.

And he has now left his World Cup role to “concentrate on government work”.

Mutko said Alexei Sorokin will instead chair the World Cup 2018 organising committee.

“There is still a lot of work, but I am absolutely sure that everything will be ready on time,” he told Russian media.

Whistleblower Vitaly Stepanov, a former Russian anti-doping agency worker, told the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that Mutko, a former sports minister, “created and ran” Russia’s “state-directed” doping programme.

He has always denied being part of a doping programme, but Russia were banned from competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics.