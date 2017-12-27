- Advertisement -

Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck has revealed that Nigeria forward Henry Onyekuru will miss the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Onyekuru was strecthered off the pitch after a collision with Eupen goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge in a Belgian league game last week which led to a serious injury for the forward.

The Super Eagles star, 20, has suffered serious damage to a medial ligament in his knee and according to Belgian newspaer Het Laatste Nieuws, there are fears that it could be an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Everton signed the striker from Eupen last summer before loaning him to Anderlecht for the rest of the season.

And Onyekuru may have played his last game for Anderlecht as coach Vanhaezebrouck admits that he will possibly be out for the rest of the season.

He said about the forward’s injury: “He is possibly out for six months.”

If Onyekuru is indeed out for up to six months, he will miss the Russia 2018 World Cup, which would have been his first.

Parent club Everton are expected to oversee Onyekuru’s recovery, but it remains to be seen whether he will recover ahead of the start of the new season.

Onyekuru is yet to obtain a work permit in England and could again be loaned out if he is fit next summer.