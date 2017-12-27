- Advertisement -

Arsene Wenger says financial considerations are key to the discussions over Jack Wilshere’s new Arsenal contract.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer but has impressed Wenger this season after gradually returning to the first team after a season-long loan at Bournemouth.

Wilshere told Sky Sports last week he wanted to sign a new contract and after the 3-3 draw against Liverpool last Friday, he spoke of his determination to target a long run in the Gunners’ starting line-up.

When asked about any updates on the midfielder’s future, Wenger said: “We will sit down with him.”

However, when pressed whether he believed Wilshere wanted to stay, he added: “I believe if he can meet a point of agreement financially, he will want to stay.”

Wenger admitted that he expects to be busy during the January transfer window and said Nacho Monreal will join Olivier Giroud and Aaron Ramsey on the sidelines for the Premier League meeting against Crystal Palace on Thursday.

The Spanish defender picked up an injury in the Liverpool draw while Wenger is hopeful the striker, who he describes as a “quick healer”, will return in January.

“I will be busy yes because first of all you have clubs who call you to get players on loan or to buy your players, Wenger said.

“I am open-minded on any possibility to strengthen our team.”

Wenger also revealed there had been no movement on the future of Alexis Sanchez, who was a summer transfer target for Premier League leaders Manchester City.

He said: “No, honestly, no. We have not been approached and I stick to what I said before.”