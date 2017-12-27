- Advertisement -

Marko Arnautovic scored a late double in West Ham’s dramatic 3-3 draw at Bournemouth – but not everything went to plan for the forward.

The Austria international’s name was spelt incorrectly on the back of his shirt, reading ‘Arnoutovic’.

Arnautovic scored in the 82nd and 89th minutes at the Vitality Stadium, taking his tally to five goals in six games.

His goals put the Hammers back in front but a contentious injury-time strike from Callum Wilson snatched a draw for Bournemouth.

Wilson’s 93rd-minute header was initially ruled out for offside by assistant referee Simon Long but after a discussion with referee Bobby Madley, the decision was reversed and the goal stood.

“I don’t know how it was overruled,” said West Ham manager David Moyes. “I don’t know how or why he [Madley] would have to go to him if the linesman gives an offside.

“You rarely see that in any game where a linesman puts his flag up and it would be changed.”

Arnautovic will attempt to continue his rich vein of form when West Ham host West Brom on January 2, and two days later they face London rivals Tottenham at Wembley.