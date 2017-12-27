- Advertisement -

Plateau United technical director Ahmed Ibrahim, who is better known as ‘Coach Bros’, has assured that the Jos club will rise to the occasion at next year’s CAF Champions League.

The proprietor of the famous Golden Boot Soccer Academy in Bukuru expressed optimism that the NPFL champions will do well in the CAF Champions League with the full backing of the Plateau State Government.

He also commended management of the team under the leadership of Pius Henwan for the support.

He therefore urged supporters and people of Plateau State to rally round the team with their total support.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong rewarded players and officials of Plateau United last Thursday with the sum of 80 million Naira for winning the NPFL title for the first time in their 42-year history.

‘Coach Bros’ lauded Governor Lalong for rewarding the team after winning the Nigeria Professional Football League title in September, saying the gesture is a morale booster ahead of the kick-off of the new NPFL season.

He explained the reward which did not come to him as a surprise in view of the Governor’s passion for football and assured that the team will reciprocate the gesture by putting up another scintillating performance in the coming season.

The technical director, who also contributed immensely in motivating the team with the a million Naira special bonus he initiated in collaboration with a foreign sponsor said he that to whom much is given, much is expected from him.

Football being a capital intensive venture, the technical director appealed to public-spirited individuals and corporate organisations to sponsor the team as a way of complementing the government’s efforts.