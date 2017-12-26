- Advertisement -

Sam Allardyce has claimed that Olivier Giroud’s wife is standing in the way of a potential move to Everton in January.

The Toffees’ lack of firepower was made evident again on Tuesday as they spluttered to a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion.

Aside from Wayne Rooney the club have struggled in front of goal, making a new striker a must for the coming transfer window.

Giroud, however, might be barred from swapping Arsenal for Goodison Park if Allardyce’s analysis of the situation is accurate.

“I wouldn’t have thought [Giroud would move] as he refused to come last time,” he said, referring to Everton’s ultimately unsuccessful courtship of the France international in the summer.

“As far as I know he doesn’t want to move north of Watford, well his wife doesn’t want to anyway. It’s very important to the wives, believe you me. Normally they are the bosses.”

Allardyce was hopeful that Rooney, absent for Tuesday’s goalless stalemate, would make a swift return to action.

“Wayne has a virus. He travelled last night and went back this morning, hopefully his course of antibiotics will shift his problem quickly,” he added.

Everton currently lie ninth in the Premier League, while with 10 goals this season Rooney has netted just under half of the Toffees’ total of 24 scored in their opening 20 fixtures.