Mauricio Pochettino believes Harry Kane is currently the best striker in the world after his hat-trick helped Tottenham beat Southampton 5-2 on Boxing Day.

Kane’s treble – his eighth of the year for Tottenham in all competitions – at Wembley took his total to 39 Premier League goals in 2017, breaking Alan Shearer’s record for goals scored in a calendar year in the process.

The England international’s tally also saw him end 2017 with 56 goals to his name in just 52 matches for club and country, more than any other player in Europe’s top-five leagues.

“First of all I want to congratulate Harry Kane, a massive achievement for him, well deserved,” Pochettino said.

“And we are all so, so, so, so happy because it’s an amazing thing to celebrate. For me, he’s world class.

“I think today, (number) one striker in the world, specific position, who’s better than him?”

Pochettino added to Sky Sports: “He deserves everything. It’s been nine years between [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, and now Kane’s name is there. It’s a fantastic achievement and I’m so happy for him.

“I’d like to congratulate him. Well done. It’s not surprising to us because every day we see how he works, the determination, how professional he is and how he takes care of himself.

“That can only be good for him and of course he is a talented player – that’s the secret.

“I’ve told everyone that he is a great example for everybody, not just because of his goals. Professional is a massive word, and you need to include everything there inside – he’s a very good example of how a player behaves like a professional.”

Spurs’ comprehensive victory saw them move up to fourth in the table ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool’s home clash with Swansea City and Pochettino now wants his side to push on in 2018.

“The game was open; 5-2 but maybe (it could have) finished 7-4,” the Argentine said.

“It was a very nice game for everyone to watch around the world but, for a manager, a little bit tough because when it’s so open, everything can happen.

“We are so ambitious, but I’m happy we finished the year in a good way. I’m looking forward, and hope that next year will bring us a lot of victories.

“We just want to win every game. The mentality is important for us to keep, this spirit, and then who knows what can happen.”