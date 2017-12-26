- Advertisement -

Harry Kane broke Alan Shearer’s Premier League record for goals in a calendar year as he put Tottenham in front against Southampton on Tuesday.

Kane went on to score a hat trick, with the second of those three goals seeing him move ahead of Barcelona forward Lionel Messi for the most goals for club and country by any player in Europe’s major leagues in 2017.

Kane has 39 league goals and 56 goals for Spurs and England in 2017. Messi hit 54 for Barca and Argentina.

Shearer sent Kane a message of congratulations from his Twitter account, saying: “You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work.”

In Spurs’ previous Premier League outing on Saturday, Kane scored a hat trick in the 3-0 win against Burnley.

After that game, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said he is running out of words to praise Kane.

“I have to congratulate Harry, 36 goals, he has the same record that Alan achieved,” Pochettino said. “He is such an important player. I always praise him during three and a half years in charge because not only with goals, but with his attitude, professionalism, ethics, how he works on the pitch is fantastic.

“He is a massive example for everyone. I’m so happy for him — [to equal the record] is a massive, massive achievement for him.”

Asked whether Kane could beat Shearer’s record of 260 Premier League goals, Pochettino said: “Harry is doing so well, but Alan was consistent for 10 years, scoring goals. We need to show him massive respect; it was amazing what he did.”