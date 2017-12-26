- Advertisement -

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has hinted that he is ready to leave Midtjylland next summer after his move to German Bundesliga club Werder Bremen fell through last summer.

He has been at the Danish club for the past five seasons since he joined from Vejle Boldklub in 2012.

Onuachu was close to sealing a move to Werder Bremen last summer but Werder Bremen did not meet the valuation of the player set by the former Danish champions Midtjylland.

The 23-year-old was Midtjylland’s top scorer last season with 23 goals in 45 games.

“I was so close to joining Werder Bremen last summer but my club wanted more than what was offered,” Onuachu said.

“But I am sure I’ll move this summer. I will have to choose between Turkey and France. If the German team (Werder Bremen) makes a renewed bid I will be glad to join.”

Onuachu has scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 24 appearances in all competitions for Midtjylland this season.