Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye promises to donate part of his cash gift from the Plateau State Government to the less privilege.

Last week, the state governor, Simon Lalong, handed 80 million naira and plots of land to players and officials of the Peace Boys for their Nigeria Professional Football League 2016-17 league victory.

Boboye – coach of the side – was given 2.3 million naira and a plot of land, and he reveals that some part of the cash would go to the less privilege.

“I want to appreciate what the state government has done to us. It will no doubt boost the confidence of the team towards performing very well next season. We thank God that the state government finally hosted us after the league crown victory some months ago,” Boboye said.

“I have said it even the cash gift from the Plateau State Government that I will give part of my own to the less privilege. It is a way of appreciating God for what he has done in my life and in the life of the team. We will continue to be grateful to him for sparing our lives and guiding us to win it for the state.

“The day we won the league title will remain evergreen in my memory and I want the less privilege to feel the pulse of what God has used us to do.

Boboye who earlier complained about the Peace Boys’ uninspiring pre-season activities assured that they are working round the clock to make up for lost time

“To be frank, we have not had the best of pre-season but we are going to make use of what we have to get what we want. We are doing everything possible to ensure that we have a solid team before January 14 when we are going to face Nasarawa United.

“We won’t promise anything this term just like we didn’t do in the early part of last season but we want to assure our fans that we won’t take the backseat,” he added.