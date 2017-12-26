- Advertisement -

Gabon and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has hinted that he may move to Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish giants look set to lose French attacker Antoine Griezmann, who is being linked to the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United.

Aubameyang, who has expressed a desire to play in Spanish football in the past and is keen on leaving BVB, is keeping his options open.

Speaking to Ouest-France, he said: “[Atletico Madrid?] Everyone knows that they are looking for players around the world, I think that [Antoine] Griezmann could leave and many things could happen, everything could happen.”

Aubameyang also insists he has not signed a new contract at Dortmund.

“I have not signed [a contract renewal at Dortmund], that’s not true. The market is open, also for me.”