Tony Pulis has been confirmed as the new manager of Sky Bet Championship side Middlesbrough.

Sky Sports reported the 59-year-old had been in talks with the club following the sacking of Garry Monk following Middlesbrough’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Pulis has been out of work since being sacked by West Brom in November and will take charge after watching their Boxing Day clash with Bolton from the stands.

“I wanted a challenge – a real challenge – and this reminds me so much of Stoke when I went there with Peter Coates,” Pulis said.

“Steve Gibson [the Middlesbrough chairman] is a football man who understands the game. I have great respect for him as a person and an owner.

“I really am looking forward to this. The immediate challenge is finding out about the football club and as a team we have to get as many points as can, as quickly as we can.

“I wanted to come at this time because we have so many games in a short space of time, and I can assess everything.”

Gibson claimed two other clubs had been vying to hire Pulis.

“We’re excited by this appointment and by what Tony can bring to this football club,” he said.

“There was strong interest from two other clubs, and we’re delighted Tony has decided to join us.

“There’s no disguising that 2017 has not been a happy year for any of us, but we’ve refocused and we’re looking forward to the future.”

Middlesbrough are currently ninth in the Championship with 35 points, three points off the final play-off spot.