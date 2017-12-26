- Advertisement -

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah has explained why he has settled so quickly at Liverpool.

The Pharaohs attacker has enjoyed a superb 2017/18 season thus far, following his big-money move to Anfield from Italian giants Roma.

He told Sky Sports: “At the beginning when I signed for Liverpool it was a bit different to Rome. But soon I knew what the coach wanted from me and the quality of players makes everything easier for me.

“From the first day I knew what I wanted to do and I scored goals in the pre-season so I had a good start.”

Salah continued: “Anyone in the team can score and everyone will run to him because we are happy for each other. You can see that. We all want to score but in the end if someone is in a better position then they will give the ball. In the end we play for the team.”

The attacker is confident he can help bring silverware to the Reds.

“I am always saying I want to win titles here. I came here to win titles. To win something for the club, for us, for the fans. I would love to win something here. We are working hard every day to win something and I am sure we will this year.”