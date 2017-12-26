- Advertisement -

Nigerian striker Gbolahan Salami has quit his Finnish club Kuopion Palloseura, the player has said.

Salami, who spent two and half years at the club and scored 29 goals in 67 appearances, is set to join an unnamed Turkish.

The former Enyimba of Aba and Warri Wolves striker revealed that the harsh weather was one of the reasons for seeking a move elsewhere.

“I have left Kuopion Palloseura and will join a new club in January,” Salami said.

“There are lots of offers from Turkey and other parts of Europe but a decision will be made in the coming days or before the transfer window in January closes.”