- Advertisement -

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side work hard on keeping out the opposition, insisting they are committed to defensive aspects of the game.

Klopp’s side took a two-goal advantage against Arsenal on December 22 only to concede three goals in the space of five minutes, before a goal from Roberto Firmino salvage a point as they drew 3-3 at The Emirates.

But despite their apparent frailties at the back, Klopp was keen to emphasise their commitment to defensive work ahead of their Boxing Day fixture against Swansea.

“We have an absolutely defending approach,” he said. “We played 4-5-1 and [against Arsenal] everyone has a responsibility to defend.

“We can line up quite offensively, player-wise, but there’s nobody on the pitch who is not involved in defending.

“That they will cross, that they will shoot, it happens in a football game. I want to defend first of all; that’s the basis for everything.

“But the best thing is to defend with 10 offensive players, because then when you have the ball, it’s much more likely that you will score.”

Reds goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was at fault for Arsenal’s second goal as he weakly palmed a 30-yard shot from Granit Xhaka into the net.

Mignolet has come under criticism for a number of blunders this season but Klopp was quick to defend the Belgium international.

“Everyone saw the mistake. It’s quite difficult to judge because it will definitely never happen again,” added Klopp.

“He’s never conceded a goal like that, so you don’t have to make a big thing of it.”

Despite the frustration of conceding a commanding position to draw at Arsenal, Liverpool have now gone 13 matches unbeaten in all competitions as they prepare to welcome to Anfield bottom club Swansea, who will be playing for the first time since Paul Clement was sacked as manager.

“I don’t know how many it is now; I don’t think about or count this,” Klopp said of that run.

“But I really think performance-wise we are in a really good way; that’s what we need to keep.

“So even when it still feels completely, maximum average, unbelievable not to win at Arsenal, the performance was still good.

“We should have had three points, but we got one. We were the much better side, so that’s something we can take forward.”