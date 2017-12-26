- Advertisement -

Nigeria star Victor Moses has compared the Super Eagles’ self-belief to that of Premier League champions Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a great 2017, playing a huge role in the Blues’ title triumph before helping Nigeria secure safe passage to the 2018 World Cup.

The versatile Chelsea star made the five-man shortlist for the Confederation of African Football and BBC African Footballer of the Year awards.

“I must have done well. It felt good to be nominated. I’ve worked so hard. It’s a bit crazy and shows how far I’ve come,” Moses told the Daily Star.

“It’s been a great year for me. I’ve really enjoyed it, but want to keep it going.”

He added: “Nigeria were the first African country to qualify for the World Cup.

“We are like Chelsea. We believe in ourselves. Chelsea have loads of games of coming up. We’ve got a great squad, and the manager we have here, we know what we are capable of.”

Moses is in line to make his 100th appearance for Chelsea later today when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Stamford Bridge.