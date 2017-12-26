- Advertisement -

Austin Ejide says he will do his best to secure a place at next summer’s World Cup.

The 33-year-old last featured for the Super Eagles in a friendly match against Scotland in 2014.

But after an impressive start to life at Hapoel Hadera in the second tier of Israel’s football league, the goalkeeper says he will keep hope alive.

“The World Cup? I’ll try my very best until the end of the season,” Ejide said.

“But we’ll just have to wait and see. I’ll give my all, but it’s up to the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.”

Ejide made his debut for Nigeria against Namibia on 16 June 2001.

He has been named in three FIFA World Cup squads; 2002 in Japan and South Korea, 2010 in South Africa, and 2014 in Brazil.