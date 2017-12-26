- Advertisement -

The home-based Super Eagles will resume training in Abuja this evening at the FIFA Goal Project after they were given a day off on Christmas day.

Most of the players used the day off to visit friends around Abuja and generally take it easy after a hectic training regimen.

Officials also said they final squad for the CHAN in Morocco will fly out to on January 3, a day later than scheduled.

The team will train in Rabat before they head out to Tangier on January 15 for their opening game against Rwanda.

There are now 31 players in camp according to team co-ordinator Patrick Pascal, who also praised the discipline in the set-up.

They were paid a transport stipend of between 35,000 Naira and 50,000 Naira per player depending on the distance between their base and Abuja.

Officials also said a final squad of 23 players will be named before their departure to Morocco.