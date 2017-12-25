- Advertisement -

Newcastle midfielder Mohamed Diame has called on the club to build on their win at West Ham when they face runaway leaders Manchester City.

The Magpies collected their first victory in 10 matches with a thrilling 3-2 success at the London Stadium.

They trailed to Marko Arnautovic’s early strike but goals from Henri Saivet, Diame and Christian Atsu put them in control.

Andre Ayew, who had earlier seen his penalty saved by Rob Elliot, pulled one back but Newcastle held on to climb out of the relegation zone.

They do not have long to revel in their victory, however, as the Premier League pace-setters visit St James’ Park on Wednesday.

City may have won 17 games in a row but Diame is confident the Magpies can pick up points against Pep Guardiola’s side.

“It’s important, because we need to build from this game now,” he told the club’s website.

“The performance of the team was good. We now have to prepare for Manchester City because it’s coming very quickly, and again try to get points from these games.

“It’s what we needed. Everyone knows we have the fans pushing us, but it’s important that the players on the pitch try to push on the team and the players next to them to make sure they give everything because we’ve seen that we have to give everything if we want to win games.

“We are in a good way – we have to keep working now, and build from this game.”

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is available to face City after completing a two-match ban.