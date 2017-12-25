- Advertisement -

Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has refused to rule out a move away from Turkish club Trabzonspor when the transfer window reopens in January.

Onazi, who was close to a switch to English Championship club Birmingham City last summer, revealed that he will consider concrete offers from teams if terms are right with all parties.

“Why not? If an agreement is reached without any setbacks I will consider it,” Onazi told Turkish daily Haberturk.

“I’ve been linked with teams several teams and when the transfer windows reopens let’s see if a deal could be reached.”

Onazi is in his second season at Trabzonspor and has made 13 appearances this term.

The 25-year-old added Trabzonspor are still in the Turkish Super Lig title race despite occupying the seventh position in the table.

They are seven points adrift of league leaders Istanbul Basakshir after 17 games.

“There are still lot of points to play for so there is a possibility we can win it,” Onazi added.

Trabzonspor will face Konyaspor on Wednesday in the Turkish Cup round of 16.