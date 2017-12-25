- Advertisement -

Super Eagles assistant coach Salisu Yusuf has backed Henry Onyekuru to come back stronger following his injury setback.

Onyekuru was stretchered off in the 78th minute of Anderlecht’s 1-0 home win against his former club AS Eupen last Friday.

And following the scan, it was later revealed that the forward will undergo knee surgery and could be out for a long time.

Yusuf is however hopeful that the 20-year-old will soon be back on his feet and challenging for a place in the squad ahead of the World Cup.

“It’s always so sad for any player to go under the knife,” Yusuf said.

“Henry is a strong character and I trust him to bounce back stronger after the surgery.

“It will be nice to have him around before the World Cup too.”

Onyekuru who is on loan at Anderlecht from Everton has scored nine goals in 19 league appearances for the club this season.